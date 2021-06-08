GALVESTON
A 72-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were pistol whipped and robbed by two men outside a Galveston grocery store Monday evening, police said.
The attack happened outside the Kroger at 5730 Seawall Blvd. at about 9:45 p.m.
The victims told police they were approached by two men, both of whom were armed. The armed men hit the man and the woman with a handgun, took some personal items and then fled in a white car, police said.
One of the men was described as wearing all black and had face tattoos. The other was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and also had face tattoos. The car might have been a Honda. It was last seen driving north on 57th Street.
The victims were taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests had been made.
Police asked anyone with information about the robbery to call investigators at at 409-765-3770 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.
