POLICE
Sheriff’s office investigating body found on beach
PORT BOLIVAR
County investigators on Tuesday were working to identify a man whose body washed up Friday on a Bolivar Peninsula beach.
The man’s body was found after sunset Friday in the surf near Rettilon Road, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Investigators hadn’t identified a cause of death as of Tuesday, Trochesset said. The man wasn’t carrying identification and might have been in the water for a long time, Trochesset said.
The man had long hair. His age and race weren’t known, Trochesset said.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s office was scheduled to conduct an autopsy Tuesday, Trochesset said.
Deputies checked with police departments along the Texas coast all the way to Louisiana for reports of a missing person who might match the man’s description, Trochesset said. They found no apparent matches.
The man is the second unidentified body to wash up on a Galveston County beach this year. In May, the body of a young Black man was found on Galveston’s West End. To date, that man hasn’t been identified.
— John Wayne Ferguson
Galveston woman killed in rollover car crash
GALVESTON
A 29-year-old woman died Sunday night and a second woman was critically injured in a rollover car crash near 51st Street and Avenue Q in Galveston.
The woman, who Galveston police found dead in the vehicle, was identified as Galveston resident Jasmin Owens.
A second woman in the vehicle was transported to the emergency room at John Sealy Hospital with critical injuries. She remained in critical condition at the hospital Tuesday.
The Galveston Police Department responded about 11:30 p.m. Sunday to a major accident in the 2000 block of 51st Street involving three vehicles.
According to a witness statement, a 2017 black Ford Taurus was traveling north through the 2100 block of 51st Street when the driver disregarded the stop sign and collided with the second vehicle, a 2010 red Ford Mustang.
The Taurus went out of control and struck a tree in the 2000 block of 51st Street, which caused the car to overturn repeatedly, according to the witness.
The witness also stated that the Taurus hit an unoccupied parked third vehicle, a 2004 black Ford F150 before coming to a complete stop, partially overturned.
The sole occupant of the Mustang was uninjured, police said.
— James LaCombe
Man dead, woman injured in Texas City shooting
TEXAS CITY
An early morning shooting Tuesday in Texas City left a man dead and a woman in critical condition, according to police.
At about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Texas City Police Department received a call about a possible shooting in a car parked in an alley in the 2200 block of 15th Avenue North, police spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
“The caller could see blood in the vehicle but didn’t want to get close to it,” Bjerke said. “When officers responded to it, they did find one male and one female, both in the vehicle.
“Both appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was found to be unresponsive with no signs of life. The female was critical.”
The woman, who is in her late 30s, was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and still was there in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon, Bjerke said. The man, who was in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Bjerke said.
The investigation was still ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon, and it’s being looked at as a possible homicide-suicide, but a final cause of the death and injury had not yet been determined, Bjerke said. A handgun was found inside the car, Bjerke said.
“Right now, they’re still figuring out which is most probable, depending on what the circumstances were,” Bjerke said.
The Texas City Police Department will release more information on the shooting when it becomes available, Bjerke said.
— James LaCombe
VIRUS OUTBREAK
County announces 31 newly reported COVID-19 deaths
GALVESTON COUNTY
The number of Galveston County residents who have died after contracting COVID-19 jumped to 165 with the Galveston County Health District announcing 31 newly reported deaths Tuesday.
The 31 newly reported deaths date back as far as April 17 and as recently as Aug. 13, according to the health district. All 31 people were reported by the health district to have had preexisting medical conditions, including a boy younger than 11 years old who died July 11.
Aside from the boy, all the newly reported deaths were people 41 years old or older, with 27 of the 31 deaths being people 61 years old or older. Twenty of the newly reported deaths were men and 11 were women, according to the health district.
The health district has attributed the recent rise in local deaths to changes in the way the Texas Department of State Health Services records deaths related to COVID-19. The state recently began reporting deaths based on death certificates instead of on reports generated by local health departments.
The health district recently has gained access to the state’s data on death certificates and is investigating the reports of deaths of Galveston County residents, officials said.
A three-day total of 199 new coronavirus cases and 61 new recoveries were reported by the health district Tuesday, as well. Forty-four new positive cases and 18 new recoveries were reported Sunday, 49 new cases and no new recoveries were reported Monday, and 106 new cases and 43 new recoveries were reported Tuesday. The rates of positive tests for the three days were Sunday, 6 percent, Monday 9 percent and Tuesday 23 percent.
This brings the county’s case total to 11,007 and the total recoveries so far to 8,353, according to the health district.
Of Galveston County’s 11,007 cases, 455 are tied to long-term care facilities. This count includes residents and employees. Fifty-two of the 165 deaths reported to date by the health district are related to long-term care facilities in Galveston County.
— James LaCombe
GOVERNMENT
Galveston County OKs $144M budget
LEAGUE CITY
Galveston County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $144.7 million spending budget for the 2021 fiscal year.
The vote was unanimous.
The new budget included an 8 percent cut to the county’s property tax rate. The county plans to collect less revenue overall in the next year than it did during the current fiscal year.
The county estimated it would collect $186 million in revenues in the 2021 fiscal year. In the 2020 fiscal year, the county budgeted for $198 million in revenues and is on track to actually collect $203 million.
Tax revenues can increase from budgeted amounts because of new construction and changes to existing property values adding to the local tax rolls.
It’s the 10th consecutive year that county commissioners have cut the county’s property tax rate.
This year’s reduction cut the county tax rate from 51.6 cents to 47.59 cents per $100 of assessed property value, according to the county.
Since 2011, commissioners have reduced the county-controlled tax rate by 24.3 percent. The streak of property tax reductions began after Galveston County Judge Mark Henry was elected in 2010 and Republicans took control of the commissioners court.
County taxes account for between 20 percent and 35 percent of a property owner’s tax bill. A reduction to the county’s property tax doesn’t necessarily mean that a person’s tax bill decreases in a given year. That depends on the assessed value of a person’s property and the decision made by other taxing entities.
County officials credited this year’s tax cut to expense cuts and noted the county plans to spend less in the coming year than it did in the 2020 and 2019 fiscal years.
There is some nuance in that distinction. The county budgeted $148 million in spending in 2019 and $144.7 million in spending in 2020.
In both years, the county ended up spending more than the budgeted amounts.
This year’s budget is different, officials said. While in recent years, the court has resorted to approving adjustments to its budgets weeks or months after its passage, this year’s budget is meant to “incorporate full-year expenditures as currently anticipated.”
The new budget removes 26 vacant positions from the county’s books, which won’t be filled. County employees whose salaries are controlled by the commissioners court aren’t scheduled to receive raises this year, according to a fact sheet approved by the county.
The budget will take effect Oct. 1, 2020.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.