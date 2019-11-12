GALVESTON
A Galveston man is accused of hitting another man in the face with a baseball bat during an argument on Broadway last week, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Pete Benavidez Jr., 47, of Galveston, was arrested on Nov. 9 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, Benavidez confronted a man and woman inside the McDonald's at 53rd Street and Broadway, according to a police complaint. The woman was Benavidez's ex-girlfriend, according to the complaint.
During the argument, Benavidez poured hot chocolate on the man, and followed the couple outside when they left the restaurant, according to the complaint.
Benavidez at some point armed himself with a metal baseball bat, according to the complaint. Police did not say where he got the bat.
Benavidez hit the man in the face with the baseball bat, according to the complaint. A police officer already was at the scene when Benavidez swung the bat and said he saw the man get hit in the head, according to the complaint.
The man, after being hit in the head, "took down" Benavidez, according to the complaint. Benavidez was arrested at the scene.
Benavidez was held on $30,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to county jail records.
