TEXAS CITY
A strong winter squall ripped the roof off a Texas City store on Wednesday night, officials said.
The Little Chief Mini Mart, 2311 25th Ave N, was damaged by a strong storm that passed through Galveston County around 6:30 p.m., according to the Texas City Police Department.
No one was injured in the collapse, police said.
Officials could not confirm if the building was hit by a tornado or by straight-line wind.
The storm knocked out power for about 3,000 homes and businesses in Texas City, according to Texas New Mexico Power. The company estimated that it might take until 2:45 a.m. for power to be restored.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.