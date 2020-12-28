BACLIFF
A man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday was identified Monday.
Bacliff resident Jose Delores Mercado, 55, died after the SUV he was driving rear-ended another vehicle near the intersection of state Highway 146 and Miles Road, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
The truck that Mercado's SUV struck was stopped at a red light, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. Mercado's car didn't stop, struck the other vehicle and forced them both into a nearby ditch, Trochesset said.
Mercado was flown by helicopter to a Houston hospital, where he died, officials said. The people in the truck suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Officials are still waiting to for a toxicology report before determining an official cause to the crash, Trochesset said.
