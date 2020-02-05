LA MARQUE
Nearly two years after a fatal shooting outside a La Marque nightclub, a Galveston County grand jury on Tuesday indicted a man for murder.
Brian Markieth Ellison-Garrett, 27, of Texas City, was charged Tuesday with murder in the death of Kendrae Jones after the indictment was handed down.
Ellison-Garrett has been in the Galveston County Jail since March 2018 on other charges related to Jones’ death. He wasn’t charged with murder until he was indicted Tuesday.
Ellison-Garrett is the second person charged in Jones’ death. In March 2018, police arrested Javonta Filer, 22, of Texas City, and charged him with murder.
On Feb. 3, 2018, Jones, 32, of Texas City was shot seven times outside The Fish Place, a restaurant and nightclub in La Marque, according to police.
The shooting came after Filer and another man, a close friend of Jones, got into a fight in the club, according to a police complaint from the time. After the fight ended and people were leaving the club, someone called Jones over to a small white car, according to the complaint.
The person in the passenger seat of the car shot Jones, according to the complaint.
Witnesses to the shooting told police that Ellison-Garrett had been driving the car shortly before the shooting, according to a police complaint. Filer was accused of firing the gun that killed Jones, according to the complaint.
Ellison-Garrett was initially held on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records. At the time of his arrest, he was on probation for a 2010 aggravated robbery conviction. His probation was revoked, and he is being held at the Galveston County Jail, according to county jail records.
Ellison-Garrett’s trial on the gun charge is scheduled to begin Feb. 10, according to court records.
