TEXAS CITY
One person is dead and three others are injured after a fire late Saturday consumed a small apartment complex, police confirmed Sunday.
Police received a call about a fire at a small apartment complex just after 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Third Avenue South and arrived to find the fire burning, said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department.
First responders found flames coming through the roof of the complex when they arrived, Bjerke said.
Police helped some tenants escape the complex but were unable to access the apartments themselves, Bjerke said.
Investigators haven’t yet identified the person killed in the fire, Bjerke said.
Three other people were transported to the hospital, Bjerke said.
First responders remained at the scene until 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Bjerke said.
