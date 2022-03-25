A teenager has been charged with capital murder over the December shooting of another teenager in Texas City, according to police.
D’Avion Kirkwood, 17, of Crosby, was arrested Tuesday and charged with capital murder by terror threat or other felony, according to the Texas City Police Department.
Kirkwood is accused of being involved in the Dec. 16 killing of 16-year-old Abraham Zapata in Texas City.
Zapata was shot during a robbery just outside his home on Acorn Circle sometime early in the morning. He was found dead outside his home about 4 a.m.
Police on Friday said Kirkwood was involved in the robbery, but didn’t say whether he is accused of shooting the gun that killed Zapata. Police said they had other suspects in the shooting, but had yet to make additional arrests.
In Texas, a person can be charged with capital murder if they are suspected of being an accomplice to a crime that led to someone’s death.
Zapata was a junior at La Marque High School, according to the Texas City Independent School District. He was an athlete on the school’s junior varsity football team, officials said.
Kirkwood initially was identified as a suspect in Zapata’s death in January. He wasn’t immediately charged in Galveston County because he also had felony warrants in Brazoria and Harris counties.
Kirkwood was transported to Galveston County on Tuesday.
Police on Friday repeated their appeal for the public’s help in identifying more people involved in Zapata’s shooting.
Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 409-643-5820 or Mainland Community Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477.
Kirkwood was being held at the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond, according to jail records. Records indicate he also has an active bond in Harris County, meaning he’d likely be transferred to that county if he posted bond on the local charges.
