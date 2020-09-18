GALVESTON
Two people were wounded Wednesday night in a shooting at Compass Pointe Apartments, also known as Sandpiper Cove, police said.
Galveston police responded to multiple calls about shots fired at 10:20 p.m. at the apartment complex, 3916 Winnie St., Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale said.
Police arrived to find a man and woman had been shot, Hale said. The woman told police a group of men ran by her front porch, where she was sitting, while shooting weapons, Hale said. The woman told police she was struck by a bullet, Hale said.
The man told police he also was struck by a bullet while he was in front of his apartment, Hale said. The man told police the men in the group had run away, some headed west and some east, Hale said.
The man and the woman who were shot, both Galveston residents, had non-life-threatening injuries, Hale said. The woman was in stable condition Wednesday night and the man was admitted to an intensive care unit but is expected to survive, Hale said.
Police are still investigating the incident, Hale said.
