TEXAS CITY
Police identified two people who died in a late Thursday night shooting as William Jack Maness, 39, and Lisa Maxine Fuhler, 45. The suspect in those homicides, who died in a vehicle while fleeing from police, was identified as Anthony Paul Doiron, 39.
Police found Maness and Fuhler dead in a mobile home park in Texas City shortly before Doiron died at the scene of a major accident in Webster, Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
Doiron appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after fleeing from police in a vehicle, League City Police Department spokesman John Griffith said.
Doiron was a resident of Dickinson, Bjerke said.
League City police were pursuing Doiron at the request of Texas City police, after officers from that department found Maness and Fuhler dead at the Green Villa Mobile Home Park, 12250 FM 3436, inside trailer No. 3 at about 8:40 p.m., Bjerke said.
Maness and Fuhler lived at that address, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office. The medical examiner hasn’t released a cause of death, but police reported Maness and Fuhler were shot, Bjerke said.
Officers found information about a car the suspect was driving and a connection to a house in the 4900 block of Meadowlark St. in Dickinson, Bjerke said.
Police went to the address and saw the suspect in a vehicle, Bjerke said.
At about 9 p.m., the man fled from police in the vehicle north on I-45, Griffith said.
The driver of the vehicle fled through League City, where the car struck a retaining wall in the 20000 block of I-45 in Webster, according to information released by the League City Police Department on Thursday night. Officers secured the scene and found Doiron dead inside the vehicle from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Griffith said.
Police have not identified a motive for the incident, Bjerke said.
The Texas City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation in Texas City while the Webster Police Department is investigating the accident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Texas City Police Department at 409-948-2525.
