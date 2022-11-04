Texas City man shot in his home by masked assailant, police say By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News Trace Harris Reporter Nov 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TEXAS CITYA man is in the hospital after an unknown assailant kicked open his front door and shot him in the leg, police said.Officers were called about 2:30 p.m. Friday to a house in the 100 block of Seventh Avenue in Texas City after an unknown, masked assailant broke in, shot the victim and fled, police said.The victim was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Police still were on the scene investigating, officials said.This is a developing story. Check back for more. Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Assailant Victim Texas City Crime Galveston Hospital Officer Trace Harris Reporter Follow Trace Harris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSanta Fe teen charged in string of fires at Jack Brooks Park in HitchcockDickinson teen arrested on manslaughter charge over deadly crash, sheriff saidMaceo's to be featured on 'Texas Bucket List'League City developer, wife, dropped as parade grand marshals over lawsuitTremont House in Galveston unveils multimillion-dollar makeoverProbe of Galveston Post Office underway, Weber saysGalveston teen delivers game ball at World Series openerGalveston prepares for 500,000 motorcycle enthusiasts to roar onto islandThree arrested after chase, crash in FriendswoodLeague City man faces life in prison for killing wife CollectionsHundreds compete in Daily News Press RunThe Daily News’ 11th annual Press Run winnersWinter Sports PreviewHarvest Moon Regatta sets sail CommentedGuest commentary: What kind of America do you want to live in? (89) Love the candidates or not, this election demands action (86) Guest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas' (55) Overdose and death from fentanyl on rise in Galveston County (53) Beto O'Rourke is the wrong choice for Texas (50) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (49) We do indeed have an 'imbecile in Washington' (47) Polling place changes smell like voter intimidation (40) Guest editorial: San Antonio Express-News: Under Abbott or O’Rourke, will Texas economy thrive? (37) Texas GOP wants to gut your right to elect leaders (36)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.