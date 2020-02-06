GALVESTON
A Houston man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 18 years in prison for his involvement in two Galveston County bank robberies last year.
Tremaine Venters, 26, pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting bank robbery and aiding and abetting brandishing of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in October 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Texas.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown on Tuesday sentenced Venters to 225 months, nearly 19 years, in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Venters had been accused of participating in two bank robberies in Galveston County in 2019. The first was of BBVA Compass Bank in Friendswood on Jan. 3, 2019. The second was of a Texas First Bank in Galveston on Jan. 15, 2019.
Venters and Jordan Johnson were accused of entering the banks with guns and demanding money from the tellers.
Police arrested the two shortly after the Galveston robbery because a bank employee managed to record the license plate number of their getaway car, according to case records.
Johnson, 27, of Houston, pleaded guilty to the robberies and is scheduled to be sentenced in June, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
