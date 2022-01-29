TEXAS CITY
The shooting that killed a popular Bayou Vista restaurant owner might have been caused by road rage, according to a police complaint released Friday evening.
Gregory Sharretts was shot and killed near the intersection of state Highway 3 and 25th Avenue North in Texas City just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Shortly after the shooting, police detained Messiah Pickens-McCoy, 23, of Texas City. He was charged with murder Thursday.
According to the complaint, Pickens-McCoy was the driver of a car who witnesses said opened fire at Sharretts’ truck during an argument on the roadway.
One witness gave police a video of the incident that showed the shots being fired, according to the complaint.
In the video, a Ford truck and a Mazda 2 are waiting at an intersection, when the truck tried to enter the lane occupied by the car, according to the complaint. The vehicles didn’t touch, but the windows of the vehicles were down and the drivers might have been “exchanging words,” according to the complaint.
It’s unclear what the argument was about. In the complaint, police said it was possible the shooting was “road-rage related.”
The video then showed a hand extending from the driver's-side window of the Mazda and firing several shots in the direction of the truck, according to the complaint.
Sharretts was driving the truck. He was hit in the back of the head and died at the scene, according to the police complaint.
Sharretts, 67, was the owner of the Bayou Bistro restaurant in Bayou Vista. The restaurant has been a popular gathering place for locals since 2006. Friends and family said Sharretts was a good neighbor and good boss.
The Mazda drove away from the intersection, passing a police car that was fueling up on Amburn Road in Texas City. A short chase began, and the Mazda was stopped at the Costa Mariposa apartments on Monticello Drive.
Two men were inside the car, according to the complaint. Pickens-McCoy was driving. The passenger was Pickens-McCoy’s younger brother.
Police found a Glock handgun, an empty magazine and spent shell casings in the car, according to the complaint.
Pickens-McCoy’s brother was interviewed, but hasn't been charged with anything related to the shooting, according to the complaint. He was charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia, according the complaint. Police said they found evidence of marijuana in the car after it was stopped.
During his interview with investigators, Pickens-McCoy said he had no involvement with the shooting. After being shown the video, Pickens-McCoy said he was in the car, but that other, unidentified people were there with him, according to the complaint.
Pickens-McCoy was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Saturday morning, according to jail records. His bond was set at $550,000.
