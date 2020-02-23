GALVESTON
A teenager was injured in a shooting incident on the Galveston Causeway early Sunday, police said.
The shooting occurred between midnight and 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the inbound side of the bridge, Galveston Police Department spokesman Lt. Xavier Hancock said.
The 17-year-old was a passenger in a car that was fired at by a person in another vehicle, Hancock said. He was shot in the leg, Hancock said.
The victim was driven to the University of Texas Medical Branch in the vehicle he was in when he was shot, Hancock said. Hospital staff called police to report the incident, he said.
He is expected to survive, Hancock said.
Police did not release a description of the vehicle where the shots were fired from on Sunday. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, Hancock said.
