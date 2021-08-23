LA MARQUE
A man who apparently had been making a music video was shot and killed in the parking lot of a La Marque gas station, police said.
The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Circle T Quick Stop, 1010 Lake Road, police said. Several people called police after hearing shots.
Responding officers found a man dead in the gas station parking lot, according to a news release. The man's name wasn't immediately disclosed.
Detectives are reviewing security video and conducting interviews with witnesses, the department said.
Investigators suspect the man was filming a music video in the parking lot when he was shot, according to a department statement.
Over the past several years, police have connected violence across the county to feuds between rival rap crews, groups of mostly young people who form gang-like cliques ostensibly to start music careers.
Members of the groups frequently post videos, rapping about women, disputes, money and drugs, on websites such as YouTube, police officials said last year.
Many of their violent outbursts began during exchanges on other social media sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat, officials said.
Police didn't release any information about possible suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 409-938-9235 to report anonymously through La Marque Crime Stoppers at 409-938-8477 or by visiting p3tips.com/741.
La Marque Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest, according to the news release.
