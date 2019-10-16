TEXAS CITY
Police were searching Wednesday for four men who broke display cases with a hammer and stole jewelry at a store in Tanger Outlets, officials announced.
Three men entered the Kay Jewelers store, 5885 Gulf Freeway, Suite 330, about 6 p.m. Tuesday while a fourth man acted as a lookout, said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department. Then one man used a hammer to break display cases while two others began taking jewelry.
The men then fled the store once an alarm triggered and were last seen heading toward the parking lot, Bjerke said.
Several employees were inside the store during the robbery, but no one was injured, and none of the robbers threatened anyone or brandished a weapon, Bjerke said.
“From what we have heard, they acted like the employees were not even there,” Bjerke said.
The entire robbery began and ended in between 90 seconds and 2 minutes, Bjerke said.
The four men were between 16- and 22-years-old, Bjerke said.
The Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers group is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges filed, and investigators are asking for anyone who might have been at the mall that day to call 409-643-5720, Bjerke said.
