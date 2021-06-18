TEXAS CITY
A man was shot and killed outside a Texas City home Thursday night, police said.
The shooting occurred about 10:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Seventh Street N., according to the Texas City Police Department.
The man was found shot multiple times and declared dead at the scene, police said.
Police didn't release the man's name early Friday. He is a 45-year-old Black man from Texas City, police said.
No arrests had been made, according to police.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 409-643-5720 or Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477.
There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges being filed in the shooting, police said.
