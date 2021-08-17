TEXAS CITY
Texas City police are investigating a possible suicide from the state Highway 146 bridge over Dickinson Bayou that led to the closure Monday of the northbound lanes.
Officers were called to the bridge around 1 p.m. after an unoccupied vehicle was reported, Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
Officers spotted the body of a woman in the water beneath the bridge.
The woman, who has not been identified, was retrieved from the water and pronounced dead, Bjerke said. A preliminary investigation showed she killed herself jumping from the bridge, he said.
The bridge was cleared within an hour, Bjerke said.
