GALVESTON
Police have arrested a Galveston woman accused of stealing and pawning a computer and several pieces of jewelry, among other items, from an elderly woman she was hired to care for at night.
Veronica Marie Mitchell, 60, of Galveston, has been charged with one count of exploitation of an elderly individual in connection with the incident, court records show. She was being held Tuesday in the Galveston County Jail on $5,000 bond, jail records show.
A man told police he hired Mitchell to care for his 87-year-old sister, and that he suspected she had stolen a computer, a coffee pot, a flashlight and several pieces of jewelry, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim was in poor health, not lucid and unable to speak, according to the affidavit.
Police then conducted a transactions search and learned Mitchell had recently pawned a computer, a flashlight and seven pieces of jewelry, according to the affidavit.
A relative told police that, during the course of investigation, she received several threatening phone calls and text messages from Mitchell, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.