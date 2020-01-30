LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls High School was evacuated because of a fire in a bathroom, the League City Fire Department said.
The fire occurred at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday in a second-floor bathroom, according to the fire department. A school staff member was able to put out the fire with an extinguisher by the time firefighters arrived, according to the department.
The fire was small and did not set off sprinklers in the school, said Bradley Bass, an investigator with the fire department.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation Thursday evening. The League City Fire Marshal's Office asked anyone with information about the fire to call 281-554-1297.
— John Wayne Ferguson
