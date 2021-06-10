GALVESTON
A Galveston man who repeatedly avoided registering as a sex offender in three states over the course of 26 years was sentenced Thursday to spend decades in prison.
A Galveston County jury sentenced Thomas Lee Alexander III, 58, to 40 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.
Alexander was required to register as a sex offender after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in Harris County in 1995. Since that conviction, he had been convicted of failing to register three times — twice in Harris County and once in Arizona, according to the district attorney's office.
In 2017, Alexander moved from Galveston to Indiana without notifying local authorities, according the district attorney's office. In 2019, he was arrested in Indiana and then extradited to Texas, where he received his fourth felony conviction.
The jury found Alexander guilty after a two-day trial and sentenced him Thursday. The charge carried a potential penalty of up to life in prison.
Alexander will be eligible for parole in 10 years or less, if he gets credit for good behavior and time served, according to the district attorney's office.
