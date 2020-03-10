GALVESTON
A passenger aboard a Galveston-based cruise ship has been charged with assault in federal court after being accused of attacking a teenager on the ship earlier this month.
Aaron Willis, 42, was charged Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, according to court records.
Willis was aboard the Carnival Vista on March 5 when he confronted a 13-year-old boy in a hot tub, according to a complaint filed by the FBI.
Willis is accused of striking, beating and wounding the boy, and holding his head under the water until he went limp, according to the complaint.
The teen survived the attack and was treated for cuts on his neck and upper body, according to the complaint.
The complaint was filed in federal court because the alleged attack happened while the ship was in federal waters, according to the court filing.
Willis was held on $50,000 bond, according to court records. He was remanded into custody on Tuesday. The charging documents don't state where Willis or the victim is from, or where Willis was being held.
