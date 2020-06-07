DICKINSON
Bernard Redo, of Dickinson, died early Sunday morning after he was struck by a car driving along California Avenue on Saturday night, police said.
The driver of the vehicle, Gerado Aguilar, 29, also a Dickinson resident, was charged with driving while intoxicated and was held on $1,500 bond, Dickinson Police Department spokesman Lupe Vasquez said.
Redo, 58, was hit at the intersection of 30th Street East and California Avenue about 9 p.m. Saturday, Vasquez said.
A work truck was driving south on California Avenue when it struck Redo walking north on the same street, Vasquez said.
Redo died after being transported to the hospital last night, Vasquez said.
Redo was also intoxicated at the time of the crash and it was possible he was jumping in front of vehicles or walking on the wrong side of the road, Vasquez said.
As of 11 a.m., Galveston County Jail records did not list Aguilar as an inmate.
