DICKINSON
A man shot several times Monday told investigators he was sitting on the front porch about 8 p.m. when a stranger walked up and opened fire, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Deputies on Tuesday evening still were investigating the shooting, which occurred in the 2600 block of Avenue D in an unincorporated area near the city.
The victim, described only as being in his 20s, was transported with several gunshot wounds but survived the shooting, Trochesset said.
Investigators found six shell casings at the scene of the shooting, Trochesset said. It was unclear Tuesday how many shots hit the victim.
The victim’s relatives and neighbors were home at the time of the shooting and went outside after hearing gunshots, Trochesset said.
Investigators found one bullet in the wall of the neighbor’s residence, Trochesset said.
