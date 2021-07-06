GALVESTON
A woman was taken to the hospital after the truck she was driving rolled off the Galveston seawall on Tuesday afternoon.
The single-vehicle crash happened about 1 p.m. in the 2900 block of Seawall Boulevard, according to the Galveston Fire Department. The truck was traveling south on 29th Street and drove through the intersection without stopping, according to the fire department.
It's unclear what caused the driver, a woman in her 20s, to drive off the seawall, according to the fire department.
The woman was able to get out of the truck on her own but was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch for minor injuries, according to the fire department.
No one else was injured in the crash.
