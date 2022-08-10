A man has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a lengthy standoff outside an island short-term rental Tuesday, police said.
Jason Anthony Browne, 38, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a peace office, according to Galveston County court records.
Police were called to the 3600 block of Rice Street about 1 p.m. Tuesday to a short-term rental, Galveston Police Department spokesman Cpt. Xavier Hancock said.
The lease on the rental had expired and the person inside was not responding to requests to come out, Hancock said. Police tried to talk to the person with loudspeakers without success, then got information from the man’s family that he had firearms in the house with him, Hancock said.
Police deployed the SWAT team and continued trying to talk to the person, Hancock said.
The person inside and the police exchanged gunfire, but no one was hit or injured, Hancock said.
The person eventually stepped outside on his own and was transported to the Galveston County Jail, Hancock said.
Browne was given a $600,000 bond and was still in the jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is handling investigation of the incident because of the exchange of gunfire, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.