GALVESTON
An Orange County man has died from fireworks-related injuries he sustained on Bolivar Peninsula over Independence Day weekend, officials have confirmed.
Bryce Vincent, 23, of Orange, died on July 7 shortly after doctors at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston attempted neurosurgery to repair damage from injuries he suffered on July 4, said John “D.J.” Florence, spokesman for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Vincent suffered head trauma after apparently placing a firework on top of his head and discharging it, Florence said. Vincent was in the 800 block of Tinkle Lane when the accident occurred, officials said.
