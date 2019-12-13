DICKINSON
A teenager was arrested Thursday and accused of firing a handgun at her father's League City home in October, according to the League City Police Department.
Dayla Ashford, 17, of Dickinson, was arrested Wednesday and charged with deadly conduct by discharge of a firearm, according to court records.
The shooting happened just after noon on Oct. 8, police said. On that day, a white Cadillac Escalade pulled up to a home on San Remo Lane. Someone inside the SUV fired eight shots at a house before driving away, police said.
The man who lived in the house told police that the vehicle matched the description of an SUV owned by his daughter's mother, according to a police complaint. That woman told police her daughter, Ashford, had driven the SUV to Hitchcock High School, where she is a student, according to the complaint.
Police checked with the high school and found that Ashford had signed herself out of school about half an hour before the shooting and returned to school at about 1:30 p.m. the same day, according to the complaint.
When police interviewed Ashford, she told investigators she did not have a "great relationship" with her father, according to the complaint. Police also received threatening text messages that Ashford allegedly sent her father before the shooting, according to the complaint.
Ashford was arrested at the League City Police Department on Thursday, according to police records. Her bond was set at $5,000, according to court records.
She was no longer in custody at the Galveston County Jail as of Friday morning, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.