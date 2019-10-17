Update, 4:12 p.m.
There is no gas leak at Friendswood Junior High School, officials said.
CenterPoint Energy investigated the report of the smell and determined it came from work crews doing routine maintenance on the school's boiler system.
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood Junior High School was evacuated late Thursday afternoon because of a natural gas smell, the city of Friendswood said.
The evacuation began at 3:15 p.m.
The school is located at 1000 Manison Parkway in Friendswood.
The evacuation delayed students dismissal from the school, the city said.
Emergency crews are at the school. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
