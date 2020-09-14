LA MARQUE
Two people were transported to the hospital Monday when a police chase that began in Galveston ended in a two-vehicle collision near FM 519 in La Marque, police said.
A warrant has been filed for the arrest of Galveston resident Jim Battle Brown, 40, on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and evading arrest, said Sgt. Stacy Papillion, spokeswoman for the Galveston Police Department. His bond is set at $104,000.
Officers at about noon on Monday received a call about a vehicle theft in the 3400 block of Broadway, Papillion said.
A witness told police a man got into a maroon Chevy Traverse and drove away, but the witness followed the vehicle and provided information about it to 911 dispatchers, Papillion said.
Officers eventually found the vehicle, which was driving very fast on the outbound side of the causeway, Papillion said.
Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver led them on a pursuit up the interstate before exiting at FM 519, Papillion said.
The vehicle went through the intersection despite a red light and struck a second vehicle with two people inside, Papillion said.
Both Brown and a passenger of the second vehicle were injured and were transported to the hospital, Papillion said.
Brown as of Monday afternoon was listed in critical condition, Papillion said. The passenger of the other car had injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said.
