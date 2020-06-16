LA MARQUE
A man was taken by helicopter to the hospital around noon Tuesday after an apparent gun battle that also damaged a nearby home, police confirmed.
Officers at about 11:24 a.m. received a call about a shooting in the 2700 block of John Street and found the man, in his 20s, injured in a car, Lt. Chad Waggoner, spokesman for the La Marque Police Department said.
A nearby home also was damaged in the shooting, but it appears to be accidental, Waggoner said. Someone was home during the shooting, but wasn't wounded.
Investigators still were gathering details about the shooting Tuesday, Waggoner said.
It’s not yet clear, but is possible the shooting is connected to an ongoing feud between competing rap crews in the Texas City and La Marque area, Waggoner said.
Feuding rap crews likely are behind at least nine shootings that killed one man and wounded another in La Marque and Texas City in May alone and an uncertain number of homicides and other shootings since 2016, law enforcement officials have said.
Law enforcement and community leaders suspect youths, some as young as 14, are involved in groups carrying out the shootings and that they are organized around interest in rap music and guns.
