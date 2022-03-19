The Galveston Island Humane Society is among the latest victims of catalytic converter thieves who've struck across the county time and time again over the past two years.
Convertors from two of the humane society’s vehicles were stolen either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, Executive Director Caroline Dorsett-Pate said.
Shelter volunteers didn’t notice the vehicles had been damaged until they began driving them Wednesday and Thursday, Dorsett-Pate said.
The shelter’s van and truck are used to transport animals to clinics and to adoption events, Dorsett-Pate said. Until the vehicles can be fixed, shelter volunteers will be using their personal vehicles, she said.
The shelter's vehicles are insured and Dorsett-Pate didn't immediately know the cost to replace the catalytic converters.
Since the end of 2020, there have been widespread reports of catalytic converter thefts in Galveston and elsewhere in the county. Thieves target converters, which are part of vehicle exhaust systems, because they contain precious metals, including platinum.
Thieves often target vehicles with high ground clearance, like vans and trucks, parked in unsecured areas. The parts can be cut off quickly with a hand-held saw, according to police.
Last year, thieves targeted delivery trucks parked at the new Amazon facility in La Marque.
In recent weeks, the Friendswood Police Department has responded to reports of thefts in a student parking lot at Friendswood High School and a Schlotzsky's sandwich shop on East Parkwood Avenue, according to police logs.
In another Friendswood incident on March 8, a man reported the converter had been stolen from his truck at the Bay Meadows Apartments, 17201 Blackhawk Blvd.
“This is the second time the victim’s catalytic converter has been stolen,” police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.