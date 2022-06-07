Jorronn Babbs Man arrested after shooting in League City By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jun 7, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LEAGUE CITY One man was shot and another arrested after a shooting at an apartment complex in League City on Monday evening.Jorronn Dorell Babbs, 38, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, according to the League City Police Department. The shooting happened about 8:46 p.m. at an apartment building in the 300 block of East Walker Street, League City Police Department spokesman John Griffith said.Responding officers found a man outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to his leg, Griffith said.Those officers heard gunshots inside the apartment and called for backup, Griffith said.A short time later, Babbs walked out of the building unarmed and surrendered to police, Griffith said.Babbs and the wounded man are cousins, Griffith said.The wounded cousin was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Griffith said. John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Griffith Weaponry Police Military City Planning Apartment Jorronn Dorell Babbs Officer League City Cousin Shooting Locations League City John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow John Wayne Ferguson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLeague City woman charged with manslaughter over fatal October crashMan pleads guilty to lesser charge over League City shootingBattleship foundation sees 'divine intervention' in dry dock arrival in GalvestonDocuments point to witness in Texas City businessman's deathAfter running to abolish treasurer, Dugie's future paychecks questionedGulf Copper dry dock to arrive in port on SaturdayInvestigations ongoing for burglaries at Clear Creek High SchoolGalveston's summer season gets off to strong startMan shot dead in Texas City suspected in La Marque killing'Guns don’t kill people' is a lie CollectionsCitizen of the Year 2022Star Spangled Carts parade through Galveston to honor military sacrificeIsland summer season kicks off with Galveston Island Beach RevueInsects, invertebrates get the spotlight at Moody Garden’s Rainforest PyramidLocal LULAC Chapter hosts vigil for Uvalde victimsStatue of League City’s namesake dedicatedIn Focus: Guardians 6, Astros 1 CommentedQuestion of the week: Should more extensive gun control measures be taken to counteract and prevent events such as mass shootings? (128) 'Guns don’t kill people' is a lie (124) Question of the week: Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? (99) Time for NRA, Americans to say enough on school shootings (86) Guest editorial: The Washington Post says pleas prove Jan. 6 was an insurrection (84) Guest editorial: The New York Times argues US is not ready for the end of Roe v. Wade (73) When is enough, enough? (63) Guest commentary: Beware of ultra-conservatives bearing bogus polls (58) Hybrid work becomes employee expectation for some jobs in Galveston County (56) You can correct all this by voting in November (56)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.