LEAGUE CITY 

One man was shot and another arrested after a shooting at an apartment complex in League City on Monday evening.

Jorronn Dorell Babbs, 38, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, according to the League City Police Department. 

The shooting happened about 8:46 p.m. at an apartment building in the 300 block of East Walker Street, League City Police Department spokesman John Griffith said.

Responding officers found a man outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to his leg, Griffith said.

Those officers heard gunshots inside the apartment and called for backup, Griffith said.

A short time later, Babbs walked out of the building unarmed and surrendered to police, Griffith said.

Babbs and the wounded man are cousins, Griffith said.

The wounded cousin was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Griffith said.

