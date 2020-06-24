POLICE
Police find rifle casings, scant info after shooting
LA MARQUE
Police found 17 rifle casings and a bullet-riddled house, but had no other information about a shooting early Wednesday, officials said.
No injuries were reported.
Officers received a phone call at 2:55 a.m. about gunshots in the 1400 block of Petroleum Street, said Lt. Chad Waggoner, spokesman for the La Marque Police Department.
Investigators found 17 spent .223 Remington casings in the middle of the street, Waggoner said.
A resident near where officers found the casings told them he was asleep at the time and didn’t know anything about the shooting, Waggoner said. Other nearby residents told police the same thing.
Investigators also found a nearby residence had been struck more than 20 times and found one bullet inside the home, Waggoner said.
It appeared that not all those bullet holes were created early Wednesday, however.
The home had apparently been shot at previously, Waggoner said.
La Marque and Texas City have been rocked by shootings in recent months.
La Marque police at lunchtime Wednesday received reports of another shooting on Roosevelt Street, but investigators determined that was an accidental discharge, Waggoner said.
A man was cleaning a firearm in the garage of his home when it discharged and struck a house across the street, he said.
— Matt deGrood
EMERGENCY
Fire destroys residence in Hitchcock
Fire destroyed a double-wide trailer house on Pinecrest Drive in Hitchcock on Wednesday. Firefighters from La Marque, Hitchcock and Bayou Vista departments responded to the blaze about midday. Hitchcock Fire Chief Chad Chapman said initial investigations point to electrical issues as the cause of the fire. No one was injured in the blaze, officials said.
— Stuart Villanueva
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.