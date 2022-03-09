The fatal shooting of a Dickinson man Saturday apparently started with a fight over $40, according to police records released Wednesday.
Dvonte Sutton, 21, was shot in the chest Saturday morning and died at a local hospital, police said.
Shortly after the shooting, police stopped and arrested Jaron Morgan, 20, of Dickinson, and charged him with murder.
Sutton, Morgan and their girlfriends had been together at a Texas City motel the night before the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The couples went home separately, but early in the morning, Sutton phoned Morgan and accused him of stealing $40, according to the affidavit. The men insulted each other and threatened to beat each other up, according to the affidavit.
After the call, Morgan and his girlfriend went to a house in the 4700 block of 38th Street, where Sutton's girlfriend lived, according to the affidavit.
The two got into a fight, during which Morgan drew a handgun, according to the affidavit. The men struggled over the gun, and Morgan shot Sutton once, according to the affidavit.
Morgan and his girlfriend left the house after the shooting but were stopped by Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies a short time later in Bacliff.
Morgan's girlfriend told investigators where they could find the handgun thrown from the car after she and Morgan left the house, according to the affidavit. Investigators found a 9 mm pistol where the witness had suggested they look, according to the affidavit.
The woman said she had tried to stop the fight after the gun came out but failed, according to the affidavit. Sutton's girlfriend later confirmed the other woman tried to stop the fight, according to the affidavit.
Morgan told investigators Sutton punched him and that he didn't know which of them fired the shot, according to affidavit. Both women who witnessed the shooting told officers Morgan had fired, however, according to the affidavit.
Morgan was booked into the Galveston County Jail on Saturday and still was in custody on $100,000 bond Wednesday afternoon.
