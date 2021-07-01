DICKINSON
An 18-year-old man died Thursday morning when he was hit by a truck while walking on state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
The woman driving the truck was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after the crash.
Kelsey Carlson, 24, was held on $1,000 bond and was in custody Thursday morning at the Galveston County Jail.
The fatal crash occurred about midnight near the intersection of 19th Street and state Highway 3, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The man was walking south on the west side on the road when he was struck by a Ford F-150, Trochesset said. The man's name wasn't immediately released. He was reportedly walking home from work, Trochesset said.
The road where the man was struck is a four-lane highway without streetlights or sidewalks.
