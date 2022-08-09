Wreck backs up traffic on Interstate 45 By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LA MARQUEA minor crash has backed up traffic on Interstate 45 going north. The crash caused only minor injuries, but because of construction, much of the road was shut down, according to La Marque police. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crash Traffic Interstate Highway Road Injury Back Up Police Locations La Marque Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTwo families lost someone in Galveston golf cart crash that killed fourMedical branch President Ben Raimer put on administrative leaveMan died after found in truck with gunshot wounds in GalvestonFight over ownership of Galveston's Babe's Beach hits courtsOfficials seek help identifying woman who died on roadsideMan found dead in Galveston ditch identifiedMan charged with murder in Dickinson stabbingOne dead, one charged with murder in Galveston stabbingO'Rourke's 'Drive for Texas' makes stop in GalvestonRenowned Galveston attorney, former mayor, R.A. Apffel Sr. dies at 91 CollectionsBirds, people fish on island's East EndFall Sports PreviewCooling off at the splash pad40 Under 40: Meet the 2022 honorees CommentedOne day the right will come for your rights, too (137) Who's going to follow the Texas GOP backward in time? (108) Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93) Guest commentary: Jan. 6 traitors must be punished to protect the republic (81) Texas Freedom Caucus is using some odd definitions (61) Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59) Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57) There's some truth in right's chatter about freedom and liberty (49) Trump needs lawyers because of shady Democrats (44) We must continue teaching about slavery in our history (44)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.