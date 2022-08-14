Angler finds man hanging from Galveston causeway By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 14, 2022 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONPolice were called to the Galveston Causeway about 7 p.m. Saturday to reports of a man hanging from the bridge, police said. A fisherman noticed the man hanging dead from the causeway, Galveston Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Stacy Papillion said. The man, 27, was from Tennessee, she said. Police don't suspect foul play, she said. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Galveston Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMedical branch President Ben Raimer put on administrative leaveTwo families lost someone in Galveston golf cart crash that killed fourCrash victim's relative files $50M lawsuit against Galveston bar operator, othersBaffled islanders demand answers about Raimer ousterFour killed in Galveston golf cart crash, and suspect, all from RosenbergGalveston police SWAT team in standoff at barricaded houseMan died after found in truck with gunshot wounds in GalvestonMen connected to theft of $500K from Galveston County extraditedMan found dead in Galveston ditch identifiedCrash killing 4 prompts call for golf cart rule changes in Galveston CollectionsVintage warbirds line the tarmac at first Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show in GalvestonFall Sports PreviewGood Ole Days are here again in HitchcockBirds, people fish on island's East EndCooling off at the splash pad CommentedRaid on Trump's house was the last straw for me (120) Who's going to follow the Texas GOP backward in time? (108) Guest commentary: Jan. 6 traitors must be punished to protect the republic (83) On monkeypox and everything else, just state the facts (62) Texas Freedom Caucus is using some odd definitions (61) Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59) Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57) Trump needs lawyers because of shady Democrats (50) There's some truth in right's chatter about freedom and liberty (49) We must continue teaching about slavery in our history (44)
