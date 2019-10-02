GALVESTON
Police responded Tuesday afternoon to a call about a man attempting to jump off the causeway, officials said.
Police were able to talk the man into coming down without anyone getting hurt or without any traffic delays, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
