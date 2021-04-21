TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office sent extra deputies to Texas City High School on Wednesday afternoon after an anonymous caller reported one student might harm other people, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Extra police units were sent to the school and deputies were searching the area around the high school, he said.
There was no immediate threat on campus, officials said.
Still, Texas City High School students weren't allowed to move around the school while the incident was being investigated, district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
Other schools near the high school were in "lock out" protocol, meaning people weren't allowed inside buildings until law officers clear the area, Tortorici said. Those protocols were lifted at 12:50 p.m., officials said.
The incident still was under investigation on Wednesday afternoon.
