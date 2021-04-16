GALVESTON
A jury has found a former Galveston police officer not guilty on one of three charges he was facing.
The jury on Friday found Justin David Popovich, 39, not guilty of continuous family violence, court records show.
But Popovich still is facing charges of stalking and violating bond conditions, court records show. It’s unclear when he might face a jury on those counts.
Popovich was arrested four times early in 2020 and is accused of stalking and violating bond conditions after trying to make contact with a woman he was ordered to stay away from, court records show.
He was first indicted on Jan. 23, 2020, on domestic violence charges.
He was accused of hitting, pushing and grabbing a woman by the neck in two different incidents in 2019, court records show.
