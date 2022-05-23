HITCHCOCK

A man died Sunday evening after crashing his motorcycle while being chased by Hitchcock police, officials said.

The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.

An officer attempted to stop a motorcyclist for speeding on FM 519 near the Hitchcock-La Marque city limits, Smith said.

The man didn't stop and after the officers turned on his police lights, the motorcyclist crashed, Smith said.

The pursuit was very short, Smith said. The crash happened "in the same breath" as the officer reporting he was starting a chase, he said.

The man was riding a sport bike. He wasn't wearing a helmet, Smith said.

The man died at the scene. He didn't have any identification on his body, Smith said.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the crash investigation, Smith said.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription