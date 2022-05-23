Motorcyclist dies in crash during police chase in Hitchcock By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email May 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HITCHCOCKA man died Sunday evening after crashing his motorcycle while being chased by Hitchcock police, officials said.The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.An officer attempted to stop a motorcyclist for speeding on FM 519 near the Hitchcock-La Marque city limits, Smith said.The man didn't stop and after the officers turned on his police lights, the motorcyclist crashed, Smith said.The pursuit was very short, Smith said. The crash happened "in the same breath" as the officer reporting he was starting a chase, he said.The man was riding a sport bike. He wasn't wearing a helmet, Smith said.The man died at the scene. He didn't have any identification on his body, Smith said.The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the crash investigation, Smith said. 