TEXAS CITY

A train engine slipped off the tracks along Highway 3 just north of the Texas City Wye on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The train didn't overturn, and none of the cars came off in the derailment, which happened about 4:45 p.m., Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.

No one was injured, he said. 

Some diesel leaked from the engine, but it was quickly contained, he said. 

Bjerke wasn't sure what caused the derailment. He didn't think speeding was a factor because the area has too many intersections for a train to gather significant speed, he said. 

The derailment didn't impede motor vehicle traffic, he said. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

