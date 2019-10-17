LEAGUE CITY
Crews from the League City and Webster fire departments worked overnight Wednesday into Thursday to extinguish a fire at an apartment complex that displaced residents in 16 apartments, officials said.
A resident of the Constellation Apartments and Marina, 451 Constellation Blvd., called dispatchers at about 9 p.m. Friday to report a fire breaking out after she left a container with grease inside on a stove while she quickly went to her bedroom, officials said.
The woman attempted to turn the power to the stove off after smelling smoke, but was unsuccessful. She suffered second-degree burns to her arms and shoulder, officials said.
The woman was transported to a local hospital, officials said.
Firefighters then entered the upstairs apartment and extinguished the fire. They remained on scene for several hours after, officials said.
Crews helped residents leave 16 apartments during the fire, officials said.
Investigators with the League City Fire Marshal’s Office later confirmed the fire started because of the substance in the stove, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.