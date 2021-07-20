GALVESTON
A Galveston man was arrested Sunday and charged with kidnapping and assault after allegedly forcibly keeping a 25-weeks-pregnant woman inside a Galveston house and attacking her when she tried to leave, according to police.
Two Galveston police officers were lauded for their actions in saving the woman from further harm.
Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police were sent to a home in the 1300 block of 54th Street, responding to a report of a woman being kept against her will, according to a press release from the Galveston Police Department.
When officers arrived, they heard a woman screaming and people fighting inside the home, according to the release. Officers forced their way into the house and found a woman "badly beaten and physically distraught."
Police also found and arrested Galveston resident Christopher Gongora, 18, at the scene.
The woman, who is 25 weeks pregnant, told police that Gongora had met her in Houston on Friday and drove her to Galveston, according to the release. When she attempted to leave, Gongora stopped her and assaulted her multiple times, according to the release.
Police believe the woman and Gongora may have had a prior relationship but that the child isn't Gongora's, a police department spokesman said.
Gongora was charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury against a pregnant woman and one count of kidnapping. Gongora was held on $120,000 bond and was no longer listed as in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
The police department lauded the officers, Stephen Childs and Ricardo Rivera, for their quick actions as they arrived at the scene.
"The Galveston Police Department is extremely proud of these two officers’ actions and glad this horrible incident is over for the victim," the release said.
