SAN LEON
An Alvin man this week was sentenced to 10 years deferred probation for his role in the death of a man outside a San Leon bar in 2017.
Stephen Michael Rozycki, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of criminally negligent homicide and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
“We fought the case for four years and in the end it was reduced to negligent homicide,” said Rozycki’s defense attorney, Jonathan Zendeh Del.
Rozycki first turned himself into the Galveston County Jail in May 2017 after a grand jury indictment was handed down in connection with the January 2017 death of Jody Philpott, 30, of Manvel.
Rozycki at the time was charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, court records show.
Galveston County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 100 block of 18th Street where they found Philpott unconscious on the ground.
Deputies and emergency medical personnel attempted to revive him using CPR. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.
A witness told deputies that Philpott had been unruly, may have been impaired and was asked to leave the property but refused, sheriff’s office officials said.
A witness told deputies three people fought with Philpott as he was escorted from the property, sheriff’s office officials said.
Rozycki was one of three people who restrained the victim, officials said.
A witness told deputies that Rozycki may have had a disagreement with Philpott earlier in the evening, officials said.
