CRYSTAL BEACH
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office has identified the body found Saturday afternoon on the Crystal Beach shore as Micah Batson, 10, who went missing earlier that day.
The 10-year-old went missing a little before noon while swimming with his father in the waters off Crystal Beach near Trinidad Drive Saturday, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Coast Guard were initially searching for both the boy and his father, but the father made it back to shore safely, Trochesset said. The Coast Guard called off its search about 3:15 p.m.
The father told first responders that he and his son were in waist-high water when a wave crashed over them and separated them, Trochesset said. The current must have pulled them in opposite directions, Trochesset said.
First responders found a child's body about 3:30 p.m. about a quarter of a mile from where the 10-year-old went missing, Trochesset said.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sunday the body found was that of the missing 10-year-old.
Micah Batson was from Little Rock, Arkansas, and had just turned 10 in April, Trochesset said.
Sheriff deputies reported busy beaches on Bolivar akin to those of a holiday weekend Saturday, Trochesset said.
Unlike Galveston beaches, Bolivar beaches do not typically have lifeguards.
