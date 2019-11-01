GALVESTON
One man is in critical medical condition at a hospital after falling off the bed of a pickup truck early Friday morning.
A group of men in their early 20s were traveling the cab and bed of a pickup from the Teichman neighborhood near Blume Drive and the Interstate 45 about 2 a.m., Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
One man fell out of the truck and was injured, but police don't know why he fell, Hancock said.
No charges had been filed as of 12:30 p.m. Friday and the investigation was ongoing, Hancock said.
The men were not from the area, Hancock said.
The incident was not related to the motorcycle festival Lone Star Rally, which has an estimated 500,000 attendees this weekend, Hancock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.