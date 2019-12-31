SAN LEON
Authorities have charged a man with capital murder in the November killing of a San Leon scrapyard operator.
Shane Daniel, 32, has been in custody at the Galveston County Jail since Nov. 21, when he was accused of stealing a truck belonging to James “Scrappy” Jackson, the owner of scrap metal recycling business in San Leon.
Daniel was charged with capital murder Dec. 26, according to court records. Various public records list different addresses in Galveston, League City and Texas City for Daniel.
Jackson was found dead inside an RV trailer on 16th Street in San Leon on Nov. 20. He had been stabbed to death, according to police.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset was out of the county Tuesday, and said he could not provide any immediate information about the upgraded charges.
Daniel was charged murder after investigators matched bloody footprints found at Jackson’s trailer to the treads of shoes Daniel was wearing when he was arrested, according to a police complaint released Tuesday.
Investigators also uncovered Facebook messages between Daniel and another man in which Daniel allegedly threatened Jackson and said Jackson owed him money, according to the complaint.
The same series of messages also sent the second man the location of Jackson’s trailer, according to the complaint. The messages were sent on the evening of Nov. 19 and the morning of Nov. 20, hours before Jackson died, according to the complaint.
The second man did not go with Daniel to the trailer, according to the complaint.
After Daniel was arrested in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Bacliff on Nov. 22, sheriff’s office investigators have said that they were not searching for any other people in connection Jackson’s death.
On the night Jackson was found dead, a man called the sheriff’s office to report a truck he’d loaned Jackson to use for his business was missing, according to a police complaint detailing the theft charge.
The same man connected the sheriff’s office with Daniel and called Daniel to the parking lot where he was arrested, according to the complaint.
There was at least one other indication that police were moving toward more serious charges against Daniel.
On Dec. 11, prosecutors asked District Court Judge Patricia Grady to increase Daniel’s bond, after a jailhouse conversation he had with his mother that was recorded and listened to by authorities.
During the conversation, Daniel demanded his mother bond him out before he was charged with a more serious offense, and implied an intent to flee, according to court documents.
His bond was not raised, but Daniel was also not released from custody, according to court records
Daniel was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records. He has been denied bond on the capital murder charge and had an $80,000 bond on the previous theft charge, according to jail records.
