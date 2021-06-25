GALVESTON
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of killing an inmate inside the county jail was arrested, charged and released on bond Friday.
Jonathan Wuneburger, 43, turned himself in at the Galveston County Jail on Friday afternoon, according to records.
Wuneburger was charged with manslaughter in the death of Ariel Ledesma, a Galveston resident held in the county jail on a misdemeanor charge.
Wuneburger is accused of pushing Ledesma backwards into a cell on Nov. 29, causing him to hit his head. The injury sent Ledesma to the hospital, where he died two weeks later.
A grand jury handed up an indictment against Wuneburger on Thursday, following an investigation into Ledesma’s death by the Texas Rangers and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, 212th District Court Judge Patricia Grady signed the indictment, making the criminal charges against Wuneburger official.
Wuneburger was released on $40,000 bond and was no longer in custody as of Friday afternoon. No future court dates had been set.
Authorities declined Friday to release more information about the confrontation between Wuneburger and Ledesma.
A two-paragraph indictment released Friday accuses Wuneburger of recklessly causing the death of Ledesma by pushing him with his hands.
The other public account of what happened between the two men comes from a custodial death report the sheriff’s office filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office in December.
The death report claims Ledesma attempted to leave his jail cell while its door was being closed. Wuneburger pushed Ledesma out of the doorway, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head, according to the report.
Ledesma was jailed Nov. 28 on one count of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor. His bond was set at $1,000. He was accused of trespassing at a property in the 1300 block of 39th Street in Galveston, according to court records.
Ledesma’s home address is about five blocks from where he was arrested, according to court records.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset declined to say Friday whether the sheriff’s office stood by the initial report about Ledesma’s death. Trochesset cited the criminal case and potential civil cases against the county as the reason for declining to comment.
Trochesset fired Wuneburger on Thursday. He had been on administrative leave since last year.
Court documents didn’t yet list an attorney for Wuneburger.
